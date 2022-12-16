Charlotte Crosby reveals she’s reversing major cosmetic procedure after becoming a mum

Charlotte Crosby has revealed she’s getting her lip fillers dissolved, almost two months after becoming a mum.

The Geordie Shore star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Alba, with her boyfriend Jake Ankers in October.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been embracing a more natural look, and is set to reverse her lip filler injections today.

Charlotte shared the news on Instagram last night, as she praised her daughter Alba for having her newborn injections.

After branding her daughter “an absolute hero” for being “such a brave girl”, Charlotte wrote: “Now it’s my turn tomorrow! Getting the lips dissolved.”

The new mum has since shared a photo from her aesthetics clinic, alongside the caption: “The day has come. Goodbye lips.”

Charlotte is joining a host of reality stars who have reversed their cosmetic procedures in the past, including Molly-Mae Hague – who had her lip and jaw filler removed in 2020.

The 32-year-old revealed her plans to dissolve her lip filler last month when she posted on Instagram: “Just putting this out there. I’m getting my lips dissolved.”

“Never thought I’d see the day I’d say that. But it’s happening.”

The news comes after Charlotte was forced to speak out against a Channel 5 documentary that focused on her physical appearance, and critiqued her cosmetic surgery, last year.

The film, entitled ‘Celebrities – What Happened To Your Face – Charlotte Crosby’, received major backlash online, with Charlotte branding the programme “immoral and insensitive”.

The network later apologised for the documentary and removed the episode from their streaming platform My5.