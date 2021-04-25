Channel 5 remove Charlotte Crosby documentary and apologise for ‘any upset caused’

The programme focused on the reality star's physical appearance and critiqued her cosmetic surgery

Channel 5 have removed a documentary they aired earlier this week about Charlotte Crosby’s physical appearance.

The film, entitled ‘Celebrities – What Happened To Your Face – Charlotte Crosby’, received major backlash online, with Charlotte branding the programme “immoral and insensitive”.

The network has now publicly apologised for the documentary and removed the episode from their streaming platform My5.

In a statement shared with OK! Online, they said: “Channel 5 and the programme’s producers, Crackit Productions, take duty of care very seriously.

“While we acknowledge that the programme was OFCOM compliant, we have taken on board Charlotte’s feedback and removed the episode from our streaming platform My5.”

“We apologise for any upset caused,” they added.

The news comes after Charlotte broke down in tears on her Instagram Stories, as she thanked fans for their love and support since the documentary aired.

The former Geordie Shore star said: “Hi everyone. I thought that I’d come on here, because honestly – this is no word of a lie – my phone almost exploded yesterday.”

“I was getting so many messages, so much support. I actually can’t quite believe how amazing and kind and incredible everyone has been.”

“It just shows us how the world is actually changing. People just won’t stand for this treatment or bullying or behaviour anymore. It’s just not cool.”

Breaking down in tears, Charlotte continued: “I’m sitting here crying now. But I’m not crying about the negative things, I’m crying about the support.”

“I’m crying about how many people have been so kind. I just want to say thank you because you’ve actually made us feel like I’ve got a self worth. Like I’m worth something. That’s how all of this support has made us feel.”

“You do feel like you kind of deserve it. You’ve got so little self worth, you just feel like when I get troll comments I just think ‘Oh well, what can I expect? I deserve this. I put myself in the public eye. If people have got an opinion, they’ve got an opinion.’”

“That’s the way I look at it. Even when I heard the show was coming out, I went to my nana’s and she was like ‘Oh you’re on telly tonight Charl’ and I was like ‘Oh I wouldn’t watch that nana’. I just knew what it was going to be.”

“I flicked the one about Madonna on the week before, and she was getting slated, and I was like ‘oh no’. She’s human as well. And I knew I was on the week after, so I was like ‘f**k’.

Charlotte continued: ‘All week I told myself “it’s fine, it’s fine. I’ve had my lips none, I brought it all on myself.’ That’s how little self worth you have. That’s how you become so strong. ‘I’ve done this to myself, I deserve it.’ That’s honestly how you start feeling.”

“To the point I wouldn’t have even made a big deal about it if it wasn’t for my amazing agent who was like ‘it’s so wrong’ and then I was like ‘it actually is so wrong’.”

“I didn’t watch it. I had so much anxiety. I didn’t want to see. I avoided the whole situation, but I started receiving texts when it was on.”

“People were like ‘this is vile’ and then that makes you feel even worse. But all that aside, I can’t put into words how grateful I am.”

“Everyone’s just been so kind. It’s made me think I should care more and think I do deserve better than that,” Charlotte said through tears.

“It doesn’t matter that you’re just a stupid reality star, or that you’ve had your lips done. You do deserve better. Anyway. Thank you so much. That’s all I want to say. Thank you.”

