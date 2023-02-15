Casey makes his move on ANOTHER girl in Love Island teaser

Casey will make his move on ANOTHER girl on tonight’s Love Island.

The 26-year-old is currently coupled up with Claudia, but their romance is being put to the ultimate test this week.

Claudia and the other OG girls are getting to know a group of new boys in Casa Amor, while six stunning new girls have moved into the main villa with Casey and the OG boys.

During Tuesday night’s show, Casey locked lips with Sanam, who he has been growing close to.

On tonight’s show, he continues getting to know Cynthia a bit better, and it looks like he may share a kiss with her in the teaser.

He asks her: “Who are you warming towards?”

Cynthia laughs and replies: “You already know, don’t ask silly questions.”

Casey says: “I’m into you and your chat’s great, you’re a really good looking girl. I obviously think you’re gorgeous. The conversations we have, they flow and they make me smile and they make me happy.”

“It’s going really well. I feel like Sanam got a little kiss yesterday…”

Is Casey hinting at a new kiss? And will Cynthia reciprocate?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

