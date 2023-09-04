Carey Mulligan welcomes third child with husband Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan has welcomed her third child with her husband Marcus Mumford.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

MailOnline first reported the news, after the actress was papped out for lunch in Portofino with Marcus, film director Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw.

Carey got engaged to the Mumford & Sons frontman in August 2011 after just five months of dating.

The following year, the couple tied the knot on a farm in Somerset, England, in front of 200 guests.

The star-studded guest list included the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Sienna Miller and Colin Firth.