Camilla Thurlow slams speculation she’s pregnant again – after fans point out ‘baby bump’

"This is just a friendly reminder that if a woman wants you to know she is pregnant, she will tell you..."

Camilla Thurlow has slammed speculation that she’s pregnant again, after fans said they could see a “bump” in her recent photo.

In a lengthy post shared on Instagram, the former Love Island star warned her followers that comments like that can be “hurtful”.

Addressing her 1.5 million followers, Camilla wrote: “I’ve been in two minds whether to mention this but I did notice some comments on a recent picture I posted of me and Nell suggesting I’m pregnant or pointing out they could see a bump.”

The 31-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Nell in October, continued: “This is just a friendly reminder that if a woman wants you to know she is pregnant, she will tell you.”

“And wouldn’t that lovely, joyous news be so much better coming from her than you inadvertently causing embarrassment or offence, or worse, pain and sadness?”

“FYI I’m not offended, I’m 3.5 months postpartum. My body spent 9 months adapting not just to carrying and birthing a baby, but to becoming a mother.”

“My shoulders are broader now and thank goodness they are as I’m carrying a baby around most of the time,” she wrote.

“They have allowed me to rock my little girl to sleep even when my arms were aching, to let her feel warm and safe in my arms.”

“My hips are wider and I’m so glad they are as they give me the support I need to scoop her up and chatter into her perfect little face.”

“I know I have days ahead when I’ll need to perch her on that hip, while I multi-task with her by my side.”

“And yes, I have more energy stores! I’ve never needed them so much in my life, and I’ve never been more grateful to my body for finding a way to constantly keep going,” she continued.

“(My feet are also a size bigger but I haven’t quite worked out why that is yet 🤣!).”

Camilla finished her post by writing: “So here is a picture, not of my body, but of my happy face, of the most contented I have ever been and of the strongest I have ever felt.”

“I’m the luckiest woman in the world and those comments did not bother me, but just a gentle reminder that they could be hurtful to someone, however well-meaning they might be.”

Fans and friends of the reality star praised her in the comment section, including her partner Jamie Jewitt, who commented: “👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

One fan commented: “Well said 💛 our bodies are incredible throughout pregnancy and continue to be postpartum #bekindtoyourself.”

Another wrote: “This is perfectly written! Well said! You look healthy and amazing and Nell looks healthy amazing! Nothing else matters!”

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Jamie Jewitt welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nell, back in October.

