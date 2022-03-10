Calvin Harris ‘splits from model girlfriend’ after four years together

Calvin Harris has reportedly split from his model girlfriend Aarika Wolf, after four years together.

According to The Sun, the couple mutually decided to part ways as they struggled to make their relationship work due to long distance.

A source said: “Their split is amicable but their relationship had been strained for quite some time.”

“Calvin wanted to spend more time away from the US, including on his farm in Ibiza, but Aarika is based in the States,” the insider explained.

“He has a busy year on the cards with lots of shows being booked which means he will be away on the road even more.”

“They discussed their future as a couple and decided now is a good time to call it a day. It’s really sad but they both know it is for the best.”

Calvin first met Aarika back in 2014, when she played his love interest in the music video for his hit song Blame.

However, the couple didn’t start dating officially until 2018.

The superstar DJ is currently working as a farmer in Ibiza, after selling both his multi-million dollar mansions in Los Angeles two years ago.

It’s understood the 38-year-old is now the proud owner of a 138-acre farm called Terra Masia, which has been described as the “largest organic farm” on the island.

The farm, which can also be rented out for events, reportedly produces vegetables, eggs, wine and farm-to-table meals.

While Calvin is loving his life as a farmer, the Scottish DJ is still releasing new music, and is going on tour this summer.

Back in January, the music producer dropped his new single, Lonely with Riva Starr, under his Love Regenerator alias.