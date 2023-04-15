Calvin Harris and Vick Hope ‘planning to tie the knot this year’

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are said to be planning to tie the knot this year.

Last May, it was reported that the 39-year-old reportedly got down on one knee to propose to his then-girlfriend of just five months.

A source told The UK Sun at the time: “Calvin proposed to Vick under his favourite tree on his farm Terra Masia in Ibiza.”

“Vick said yes immediately, she is madly in love with Calvin and could not be any happier,” the source continued.

The source also revealed that the radio presenter had been wearing a huge diamond on her ring finger for weeks, but nobody had noticed, adding that her BBC Radio One colleagues had been in on their “open secret”.

The source concluded: “Vick has been telling people they are going to be getting married in Ibiza. It’s a really special place for them both now and where they want to spend their lives together.”

A source has since told the publication that the couple are planning to wed sometime this year.

“Calvin and Vick have kept their relationship out of the public eye for the most part, so aren’t having a massive wedding to parade their love in front of the world,” the insider said.

“Instead they want it to be a much more intimate and simple day.”

The source added that the couple are hoping to make their day special, and thus will only be inviting those closest to them.