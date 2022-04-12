Brother of popular Love Island star ‘in talks’ to appear on the 2022 series

Love Island star Zara McDermott’s brother Brad is reportedly “in talks” to appear on the 2022 series.

Zara appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2018 and left the Love Island villa with co-star Adam Collard, only to split eight months later.

According to The Sun, her brother Brad also wants to make a name for himself in the TV world.

A source told the publication: “Brad is a young, good looking guy, and he has seen how appearing on Love Island has completely transformed Zara’s life.”

“Though she didn’t find long-term love, it has served as a great platform for her. She also had a great time there, and he thinks it would be a great laugh.”

Zara has been successful since the end of her time on the dating series ⁠— she has filmed a BBC documentary about her experiences of Revenge Porn and she has landed a TV presenting job on BBC Three’s Love in the Flesh.

The news of Zara’s brother comes after the first rumoured contestant for Love Island 2022 was revealed last week.

According to The Sun, ITV2 bosses have approached 22-year-old beautician Sophie Draper to appear on the upcoming season of the hit dating show.

Sophie was famously in a relationship with Aston Villa right-back Matty Cash for four years, before their shock split last year.

A source told the publication that bosses have already met with Sophie, who is “driven and determined to succeed.”

The insider said: “She has her own beauty salon and already leads a jet-set lifestyle, which she likes showing off on Instagram, so she wouldn’t be fazed by being on TV.”

“Love Island bosses think she could be a good fit for the show, it’s early days still but she definitely has potential.”

“Matty will be pretty shocked to see her looking for love on TV, but he publicly moved on pretty quickly.”

After splitting with Sophie last year, Matty had a brief fling with former Love Island star Kady McDermott, going public with their relationship when they attended Wimbledon together in July 2021.

Their romance was short lived however, as they ended things in November of the same year.

Sophie, who boasts nearly 20,000 followers on Instagram, is the owner of the Sophie Laura Beauty salon in Nottingham.