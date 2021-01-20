Bridgerton director admits she ‘hopes’ Regé-Jean Page will be cast as the next James Bond

The actor has been hotly tipped to play 007

Bridgerton director admits she ‘hopes’ Regé-Jean Page will be cast as the...

Bridgerton director Julie Anne Robinsom has admitted she “hopes” Regé-Jean Page will be cast as the next James Bond.

The actor became Netflix’s newest heartthrob thanks to his role in the hit period drama, in which he stars as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings.

With many viewers praising his performance in the eight-part series, rumours began circulating that he was in talks to become the latest 007.

Speaking to Deadline, Julie said: “It’s interesting about Regé, I hope he is not offended by this but I never saw him as a sex symbol.”

“I always saw him as a serious actor, very committed, a caring professional.”

“And now look at him, I mean, goodness me. It’s incredible, I hope he is the next James Bond,” she added.

Regé-Jean recently addressed rumours he was linked to the iconic role, telling Jimmy Fallon: “If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the B word.”

“You get the B word merit badge. I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people who have the badge, but it’s just a badge,” he added.

Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, which is set for release on April 2.

Hollywood heartthrob Tom Hardy has also been hotly tipped to replace Daniel Craig as the next Bond.