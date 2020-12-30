Home LA Showbiz Fans are swooning over Netflix’s newest heartthrob Regé-Jean Page

Fans are swooning over Netflix’s newest heartthrob Regé-Jean Page

The actor plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton

Sophie Clarke
Fans are swooning over Netflix’s newest heartthrob, Regé-Jean Page – who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton.

The new period drama dropped on the streaming giant on Christmas Day, and has been a huge hit with viewers.

Set in early 19th Century London, the series follows eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, the show is narrated by Julie Andrews as anonymous writer Lady Whistledown, who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their love for the eight-part series, with breakout star Regé-Jean proving to be a huge hit (@regejean on Instagram, you’re welcome).

The 30-year-old was born in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and moved to London at the age of fourteen.

In 2016, he starred as Chicken George in the History Channel’s remake of Roots, and was a regular cast member on the ABC legal drama For the People from 2018 until 2019.

Following the success of season one, everyone is dying to know whether the possibility of another season is on the cards.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, admitted she would love to reprise her role.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Derry Girls star said: “I’d love to go on that journey with [Penelope], to see how she’s changed.

“I’d really love to come back, because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.”

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.

