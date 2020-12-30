The actor plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton

Fans are swooning over Netflix’s newest heartthrob, Regé-Jean Page – who plays Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton.

The new period drama dropped on the streaming giant on Christmas Day, and has been a huge hit with viewers.

Set in early 19th Century London, the series follows eight close-knitted siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family, as they attempt to find love.

Described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey, the show is narrated by Julie Andrews as anonymous writer Lady Whistledown, who’s regular column details the most scandalous gossip in the world of Regency London high society.

Viewers have taken to Twitter to share their love for the eight-part series, with breakout star Regé-Jean proving to be a huge hit (@regejean on Instagram, you’re welcome).

The 30-year-old was born in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and moved to London at the age of fourteen.

In 2016, he starred as Chicken George in the History Channel’s remake of Roots, and was a regular cast member on the ABC legal drama For the People from 2018 until 2019.

For the record, Regé-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings is a heartthrob — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) December 27, 2020

The men of Bridgerton are hot but the Duke of Hastings is the one pic.twitter.com/zoIkd96YGQ — sean_stronger (@sean_stronger) December 26, 2020

Duke of Hastings 😍😍 Shonda really blessed us this Christmas #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/MeRjX55luk — Brandi ˣ ⁴ 🧚🏾‍♂️ (@bandzz_brandi) December 26, 2020

The Duke of Hastings is the best looking man on Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/zOoppZUin6 — Kamala’s Bayang (@CoreyPTownsend) December 27, 2020

Still thinking about the Duke of Hastings — yoko ono (@richbadnets) December 27, 2020

I have officially fallen absolutely, totally, and completely in love with the Duke of Hastings and I shall not regret it. This show is…phenomenal. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sDJto1yAtn — Kelly is CLOSED to queries! (@LitAgentKelly) December 28, 2020

After watching Rene-Jean Page in #Bridgerton, my Grace, I am now with child pic.twitter.com/61iDE8SR7i — Duchess Of Hastings™🇯🇲 מלכּה (@jnoahmorgan) December 27, 2020

Daphne (and me) every single time we lay eyes on Simon the Duke of Hastings #Bridgerton #BridgertonOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/Gx158UwTe9 — Mia (@OnlyMiaKnows) December 26, 2020

Enjoying Bridgerton but not enjoying the noises my gf makes every time The Duke of Hastings is on screen. pic.twitter.com/3Zr8uBZsKM — Maurice Mcleod (@mowords) December 25, 2020

Me, requesting a moment of The Duke of Hastings’ time… #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/lqR95xfCcH — Kristin (@KrisCTV) December 26, 2020

Good day to the Duke of Hastings only. #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/7xKztIWLsG — Lindsey M. Clarke 💀 (@littlecinnamon) December 26, 2020

Omg just started this Bridgerton series and this duke of Hastings is fine asf🥺🥺😭😭 — 𒀱 (@som_teeeee) December 29, 2020

The Duke of Hastings can like….get it 😍🤤 — pleading the fifth (@Winieee_ash) December 29, 2020

watching Bridgerton was a MISTAKE i now have a higher standard in men than i ever have in my entire LIFE i will have NO MAN if it is NOT the Duke of Fucking Hastings YOUR HONOR — sean🦦 (@xhiang_) December 25, 2020

So I started #Bridgerton and all I gotta say is the Duke of Hastings 😍 pic.twitter.com/hMn49IC31t — Angelica Schuyler (@DanielleFields_) December 27, 2020

Following the success of season one, everyone is dying to know whether the possibility of another season is on the cards.

While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, Irish actress Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, admitted she would love to reprise her role.

Speaking to Radio Times, the Derry Girls star said: “I’d love to go on that journey with [Penelope], to see how she’s changed.

“I’d really love to come back, because I feel like we’ve just scratched the surface. And because there’s such a huge cast in this show, there’s so much more of all the characters.”

Bridgerton is available to stream on Netflix now.

