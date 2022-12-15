Boris Becker released from jail as he faces deportation

Boris Becker has been released from jail and now faces deportation from the UK.

In April, the 55-year-old Wimbledon champion was convicted of hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The former BBC commentator was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing almost £50 million over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his Majorcan estate.

BREAKING: Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from jail today and will be deported from the UK, according to the PA news agencyhttps://t.co/gFYncy3jkJ 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/wo1izNSQFm — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 15, 2022

The Germany native, who has been living in the UK for the past decade, had been expected to serve half of his two-and-a-half-year sentence, but instead served just eight months.

The 55-year-old was released on Thursday and is due on a flight to be deported.

It has been reported that he had been transferred a lower security jail for foreign criminals awaiting deportation back in May.

According to reports, he moved from Category B Wandsworth Prison in south-west London to Category C Huntercombe Prison near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire.

An exciting end of year announcement!@appletvplus announces new two-part documentary event featuring tennis legend Boris Becker from Oscar-winning filmmakers Alex Gibney and John Battsek, produced by @lortonentertainment. pic.twitter.com/5e9m7vT1BR — Lucy Zilberkweit (@Lucyzilb) December 14, 2022

Boris qualified for automatic deportation because he is a foreign national without British citizenship, and received a sentence of more than twelve months.

The news of his release comes after he opened up about hitting his “bottom” while waiting to be sentenced earlier this year.

“I’ve hit my [rock] bottom, I don’t know what to make of it,” he said in a trailer for his new AppleTV+ documentary. “I [will] face [my sentence], I’m not going to hide or run away.”

“[I will] accept whatever sentence I’m going to get. It’s Wednesday afternoon and [on] Friday I know the rest of my life.”