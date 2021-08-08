Binky Felstead shares photo from her honeymoon – after secretly marrying Max Darnton

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last month

Binky Felstead shares photo from her honeymoon – after secretly marrying Max...

Binky Felstead has shared a photo from her honeymoon, after secretly marrying Max Darnton.

The couple tied the knot in front of a small group of family and friends at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday, July 23.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Binky shared a snap of her new husband relaxing in the pool after jetting off for a holiday in the sun.

The former Made In Chelsea star captioned the post: “My incredible husband 🤍…. Lucky boy !! 🎩 😂 #holiday #minibreak #newleyweds.”

The 31-year-old shared the news of her secret wedding last week, posing a photo from the couple’s big day to Instagram.

She wrote at the time: “BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend.”

“My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings 😂 …my big brother giving me away… and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through!”

“This was an intimate family day given all of the ever changing rules… Bring on next year when we do it all again to celebrate & party with all our loved ones and friends!!”

“We’ve found a perfect sunny location!! Hope you’re ready for some wedding spam!” Binky added.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a son named Wolfie, back in June.

Binky is also mum to four-year-old India, who she shares with her ex Josh Patterson.

During an interview with HELLO! magazine, Binky and Max reflected on their “perfect” wedding day, and revealed they’re planning a big celebration in Corfu next summer.

Max said: “We’ve hired a big boat to sail around the coves, go snorkelling and have a BBQ on the beach.”

“We’ve rented a cliffside venue for the day of the wedding then we’ve hired a private beach restaurant for the day after, for Bloody Marys and story sharing.”