Billie Faiers admits she went ‘mental’ onboard a flight after a stranger ‘smacked’ her son

Billie Faiers has admitted she went “mental” onboard a flight after a complete stranger “smacked” her son.

The former TOWIE star was on a flight home from Dubai with her three-year-son Arthur when a female passenger slapped him for kicking the back of her chair.

Speaking on the The Sam & Billie Show podcast, the mum-of-two revealed she “kicked off” after the woman “smacked him on his arm”.

Billie explained: “Don’t get me wrong, this is really annoying. There was a woman sat in front, a bit older, he kicked the back of her seat, I was like ‘oh god, so sorry’.

“Then he was having a bit of a tantrum, crying, she turned round and she smacked him. I went ‘excuse me!’

“I stood up… you know when you have the red mist and you’re shaking? She smacked him on his arm. When I mean I kicked off, I was going mental.”

Billie admitted the incident attracted a lot of attention, before an air hostess came over and calmed the situation.

The reality star shares two kids with her husband Greg Shepherd – son Arthur, 3, and daughter Nelly, 7.