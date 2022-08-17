Big Brother bosses insist reboot will be NOTHING like Love Island

Big Brother bosses have insisted that the reboot will be nothing like Love Island.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Big Brother would make its much anticipated return to UK television, five years after it was axed by Channel 5, as it moves onto ITV – the home of the hit dating series, from 2023.

A source told The Mirror: “There will be a diverse casting across a range of ages, which is what made so special. It won’t be like Love Island, where the contestants are all young social media influencer types – they want ‘all walks of life.'”

“There will absolutely be no outside influence – just like in the original series – so they won’t get a day off every week like they do in the villa,” the source continued.

“It will have everything viewers came to love about the retro series, with nominations, a public vote and live evictions, but they want it to appeal to a new generation.”

When Big Brother returns to our screens, a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

It is yet unclear who will present the reality TV series when it makes its highly anticipated comeback.

However Rylan Clark, who won series 11 of Celebrity Big Brother, is the bookies current favourite at 6/4 to take the presenter’s reigns.

Big Brother’s Bit On The Side is reportedly set to make a comeback when the beloved reality series returns next year.