Good news for Big Brother fans

Big Brother’s ‘Bit On The Side’ is reportedly set to make a comeback when the beloved reality series returns next year.

The spin-off series was formerly known as both ‘Big Brother’s Little Brother’ and ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’ – and it has been reported that it will change its name yet again.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Big Brother would make its much anticipated return to UK television, five years after it was axed by Channel 5, as it moves onto ITV2 and ITVX from 2023.

A source told The Sun, “ITV knows that it’s not just the main show that gets fans talking, and the spin-off for Big Brother has always been a favourite for viewers.”

“It’s been the spring- board for some huge careers over the years, and its irreverent content and style makes for great telly.”

“It’s early days but with the comeback of the main show, all things look positive for Big Brother’s sister to return too. What it will be called remains to be seen, but expect carnage,” they continued.

The X Factor star Dermot O’Leary hosted ‘Big Brother’s Little Brother’.

Russell Brand presented ‘Big Brother’s Big Mouth’, with stars of Jack Whitehall, James Corden, and Davina McCall stepping in at times.

More recently, Rylan Clark presented ‘Big Brother’s Bit on the Side’ after taking over from Emma Willis, who hosted the main show on Channel 5 until it came to an end in 2018.

When Big Brother returns to our screens, a new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

It is yet unclear who will present the reality TV series when it makes its highly anticipated comeback.

However Rylan Clark, who won series 11 of Celebrity Big Brother, is the bookies current favourite at 6/4 to take the presenter’s reigns.