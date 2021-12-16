Benedict Cumberbatch pays tribute to ‘gifted’ sister following her death

Benedict Cumberbatch has paid tribute to his “gifted” sister Tracy Peacock following her death.

The actor’s older sister, 62, recently passed away after a long battle with cancer, and the family decided to keep the sad news to themselves while they grieved.

In a statement, reported by the Daily Mail, Benedict said: “She died of cancer. She’s been battling it for seven years.”

“As the great awful Donald Rumsfeld said ‘stuff happens.’ It’s horrible. She had nothing to do with this world. She was markedly different.”

“She was a brilliant fine artist but ended up doing a lot of restorative work on canvas and on frames and on carpentry. She still kept her hand in and did her own work and made the most of Christmas and celebratory cards of any kind of festival. She was very gifted,” he added.

Tracey was Benedict’s half sister from his mother Wanda Ventham’s first marriage James Tabernacle. The Sherlock star’s father is Timothy Carlton – his mother’s second husband.