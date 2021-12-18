Belle Hassan quits social media after ‘Love Island related attack’ on night out

Belle Hassan has quit social media after a “Love Island related attack” on a night out.

The makeup artist, who appeared on the ITV dating show back in 2019, admitted she “can’t take any more” and is “sick of trying to stay strong”.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of herself ready to head out for a festive night in London, and wrote: “It’s so sad to think that that this happy photo went so bad so quickly because of a Love Island related attack.”

“It’s so sad to think because of the short time I had on a poxy TV show that I will never be able to live my life again without being hit in the face for no reason or go out without girls starting on me and abusing me for no reason.”

“I’m sick of having to stand up for myself to prove I’m not a c*** to people and try to stand strong to show I’m not an idiot to everyone who asks. This is my reality and I’m sick of trying to stay strong.”

“This is what I deal with week in and week out that I hide from my socials because I don’t want anyone to see this side of reality TV but this is my truth and now I’m taking time out for now. I’m done because honestly I mentally and physically can’t take any more from this.”

She captioned the post: “Right now I’m done. Tonight has really made me realize a lot. I don’t want to talk. I don’t want to explain myself.”

“When I’m ready I will be back and I will explain, but for right now I’m taking time out I hope you all can understand that and support me in this time. I love you and thank everyone who has always supported me on this crazy journey. But for right now I need time to process things.”

Belle later shared photos of her black eye, and said she was hit “a few times”.

“I’m so done if I could please ask everyone to allow me space at this time. You never know what someone is going through. I won’t be posting any more from this topic,” she added.

Love Island 2019 winner Amber Gill commented on Belle’s post: “Belle I’m so sorry people are f***ed”, while 2021 contestant Faye Winter wrote: “🤍 sending love.”