BBC confirm final two cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The BBC have confirmed the final two cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

In July, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the United Kingdom would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, after Sam Ryder came runner-up in the 2022 contest.

The news came after the EBU’s June announcement which stated that the 2022 winners Ukraine could not host next year’s song contest due to the ongoing war in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM RYDER (@samhairwolfryder)

Last month, the BBC announced there was a seven-strong list of cities in the UK which could potentially host the 2023 contest in May.

The list, which initially comprised of Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield, has since been whittled down to just two cities: Liverpool and Glasgow.

In a press release on Tuesday, the chair of the BBC’s Host City Selection Committee Phil Harrold issued the update.

The statement read: “Thanks to all seven cities across the UK who have demonstrated the enthusiasm and passion for Eurovision that exists right across the UK. We were incredibly impressed by the quality and creativity of all the city bids, in what was a highly competitive field.”

📢 #Eurovision Song Contest update on 2023 Host City Glasgow and Liverpool remain contenders to be host city as the UK hosts Eurovision 2023 on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine 🇺🇦 More info ➡️ https://t.co/oCbY9xm8x7 pic.twitter.com/KtwVEETrEL — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) September 27, 2022

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a very complex event and Liverpool and Glasgow have the strongest overall offer; we will continue our discussions with them to determine the eventual host city,” Phil continued.

“We are determined to make the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest one that both reflects the winning position of Ukraine and is also an event that all of the UK can participate in.”

Further discussions will take place over the course of the next few weeks, before the ultimate decision between Liverpool and Glasgow will be reached.

And then there were two… We can now reveal that #Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in either Glasgow or Liverpool 🥳 Learn all about the final two here: https://t.co/NNzZP97Ml6 pic.twitter.com/lxtwMYO6Ac — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) September 27, 2022