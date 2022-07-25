The United Kingdom to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest amid war in Ukraine

It’s official: The United Kingdom will host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Last month, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that 2022 winners Ukraine could not host next year’s song contest due to the ongoing war in the country.

The UK, who were the runners up in the 2022 song contest, will instead host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Grand Final next year along with the so-called ‘Big 5’ – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023. The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.”

“Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Mykola Chernotytskyi, Head of the Managing Board of UA:PBC, added: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.”

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

It was also revealed that representatives of Ukraine’s public broadcaster UA: PBC will work with the BBC to develop and implement the Ukrainian elements of next year’s shows.

The United Kingdom will host #Eurovision 2023! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 ➡️ Everything you need to know here: https://t.co/qQVS3gierN pic.twitter.com/IpHCA2i4U6 — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) July 25, 2022