Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton announces she’s expecting her fifth child

Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has announced she’s expecting her fifth child.

The singer, who married her husband Charles Gay in September 2021, shared the news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a sweet video montage, Natasha penned: “7 years of loving you❤️ 17 months of marriage👰🏼🤵🏻.”

We finally got our little miracle✨,” she continued. “Baby Gay due September 2023🙏🏼.”

“We really couldn’t be any happier xxx.”

Natasha and Charles tied the knot on September 25, 2021.

The singer is already mum to Josh, 20, whom she shares with Fran Cosgrave, Harry, 17, whom she shares with Gavin Hatcher, Alfie, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Riad Erraji, and Ella, 8, whom she shares with Ritchie Neville.