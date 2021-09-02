Atomic Kitten star Jenny Frost shows off gruesome injury after smashing her head on a rock

Jenny Frost has shown off a gruesome cut on her forehead, after smashing her head on a rock in Ibiza.

The Atomic Kitten star, who lives on the Spanish island, needed several stitches after she fell over while it was “pitch black” outside.

Sharing a photo of her forehead stitched up, Jenny wrote on Instagram: “So on the last day of August & the last day of my besties being here – thought I’d go out with a bang!!! Against a rock 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

“Was just a silly fall but when I put my hands out to stop myself – I didn’t see the massive rock in between my hands…”

“It was pitch black & literally the only rock within a mile radius,” she explained.

“Feeling very grateful that its not worse! We are the lucky ones.”

The 40-year-old lives in Ibiza with her husband Vicente Juan Spiteri, their twin daughters Blake and Nico, and her son Caspar – who she had from a previous relationship.