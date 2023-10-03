Aston Merrygold leads tributes to ‘original JLS member’ – who has died aged 35

Aston Merrygold has lead the tributes to “original JLS member” Jack Nathaniel Pointer-Mackenzie, who has died aged 35.

Jack was a backing dancer for the popular boy band, who shot to fame after appearing on The X Factor back in 2008.

His tragic death was announced by Base Dance Studios in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday.

They wrote: “A unique gift, who shall be sorely missed 🙏🏼 Thank you for sharing your talent with us 🤍”

Aston, who is the lead singer in JLS, reshared the post to his Instagram Stories and wrote: “RIP captain. Original JLS team member!”

He also shared a video of Jack dancing on stage with the band, and penned: “Captain Jack always with the vibe from 2009 and beyond!! A phenomenal team member!”

Jack has worked with a number of A-list stars throughout his career – including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello and Hozier.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed.