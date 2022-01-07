Ashley Cain and girlfriend Safiyya share hopes to have another child after the tragic passing of their daughter

Ashley Cain and his girlfriend Safiyya Vorajee have shared their hopes to have another baby, following the tragic passing of their daughter Azaylia.

Azaylia was just 8-months-old when she died from a rare form of leukaemia last April.

Speaking to MailOnline, the couple revealed they are regularly asked if they would like more children.

Safiyya said: “I always wanted a brother or a sister for Azaylia.”

“Azaylia is and always will be our child and if she ever has any siblings in the future then she has somebody to sit with and play with. I look at it as beauty.”

“We always wanted Azaylia to have brothers and sisters. I never say never and that would be a beautiful thing for Azaylia to have siblings when the time is right, and things feel natural and organic to do that.”

“We can always revisit that at a certain stage when we feel ready to do that,” she explained.

At just 8-weeks-old, Azaylia was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in October 2020, after doctors discovered tumours on her lungs, stomach and kidneys.

Azaylia passed away at home in April, and her funeral was held the following month.

The couple have been inundated with support since their daughter’s heartbreaking illness captured hearts worldwide.

Ashley told the publication that together as a couple they have become stronger and feel forever connected by their devastating experience.

He added: “You realise a lot about someone when you’re in the trenches with them and you’re fighting alongside them, going through tough times.”

“It is more than a normal couple can ever imagine going through and I wouldn’t wish it on another couple but now we have been through it, it has embedded a lot of strength between us going forward.”

Ashley and Safiyya are now focusing on The Azaylia Foundation, a charity set up in their late daughter’s honour, which supports families of children with cancer.