Ashley Cain admits he feels ‘guilty’ he’s expecting another baby – two years after the tragic death of his daughter

Ashley Cain has admitted he feels “guilty” he’s expecting another baby, two years after the tragic death of his daughter.

The former footballer and his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their daughter Azaylia when she was just eight months old, after she battled a rare cancer.

Azalyia was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at eight-weeks-old, and sadly passed away on April 24, 2021.

During an interview with The Sun over the weekend, Ashley revealed he’s expecting another child.

Although Ashley didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s mother, he said they’ve been friends since they were 18 and have an on-off relationship.

Speaking about becoming a father for the second time on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, the 33-year-old confessed: “It was different because I felt slightly guilty, I felt slightly hurt for Azaylia and I didn’t really expect this to be the case.”

“But very quickly, like I do, I took the responsibility of being a father. I realise that every child is a blessing and I got myself in the right mind frame and had a long time to think about it.

“[I’m going to] be the best person I can possibly be for my son that’s coming into this world and that’s what I intend to do.”

When asked if the news made him feel “conflicted with loss and opportunity,” he replied: “100 percent.”

“I think I was meant to be a daddy. I love children, I love my family’s children and it’s hard every time to see them because I always think that’s what Azaylia should be doing now…I think that’ll be the case with my son.”