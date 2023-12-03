Ashley Cain announces he’s set to become a father again – two years after daughter Azaylia’s tragic death

Ashley Cain has announced he’s set to become a father again.

The former footballer and his ex-partner Safiyya Vorajee tragically lost their daughter Azaylia when she was just eight months old, after she battled a rare cancer.

The late eight-month-old sadly passed away on April 24, 2021.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Ashley revealed he’s expecting another child, and his late daughter Azaylia is the first one he told.

Speaking about going to his daughter’s grave to share the news, the former footballer said: “After going to her resting place and speaking to her about it, I just had a feeling in my heart and in my soul that she was happy for me.”

“She was happy that she had a little brother and it is now just someone else for her to watch over and protect in this world.”

Although Ashley didn’t reveal the identity of the baby’s mother, he said they’ve been friends since they were 18 and have an on-off relationship/

Speaking about finding out he’s going to have a son, Ashley said: “In the back of my head I didn’t really know how to deal or cope with it if it was a little girl. It could have been fine but it could have been heartbreaking all over again and I wasn’t sure.”

He sweetly admitted that Azaylia would’ve loved a little brother.

The former footballer and his mystery partner heartbreakingly discovered at the 20-week scan that their unborn son has a potential heart defect, explaining that doctors couldn’t find the connection between of the valves and the heart.