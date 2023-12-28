Ant McPartlin ‘set to become a father’ as wife Anne-Marie Corbett ‘debuts baby bump’

Ant McPartlin is reportedly set to become a father as his wife Anne-Marie Corbett is spotted sporting a baby bump in newly released snaps.

The 48-year-old married his former personal assistant to him and his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, in 2021.

The I’m A Celeb presenter has previously opened up about his desire to become a father.

In new photos published by the MailOnline, the 46-year-old was seen appearing to be several months pregnant as she arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on Wednesday.

An onlooker told the publication: “He couldn’t stop smiling, he looked like the happiest man in the world.”

Ant has previously been open about his desire to become a father.

In 2013 he revealed his struggles with his ex-wife, saying: “There’s a rumour that I’m holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right.”

“I love that idea, but I’m afraid it’s not true. Lisa and I would love to have kids. We’re trying. It’s tougher than you think when you get a bit older.”

The pair split in 2018 after Ant checked into rehab for addiction issues.

They were married for 12 years and it is believed that the couple spent years trying for a baby.

The Newcastle native met his current wife, Anne-Marie, when she began working for the couple.

A friend told the outlet: “Anne-Marie was Lisa’s friend, and she was heavily involved in getting her the job working for the McPartlins.”

“Lisa would send Anne-Marie’s children birthday and Christmas presents, she even went on holiday with them, and then bang, it all changed.”

Ant previously described his wife as “his rock”, stating: “She’s a beautiful soul. We’re very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve been in my life. It’s great.”