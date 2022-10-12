Ant and Dec’s ‘mystery illness’ revealed – after postponing ALL work commitments

Ant and Dec’s “mystery illness” has been revealed, after they postponed all of their work commitments.

The pair were due to present the two-hour Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician special; however, former BGT host Stephen Mulhern has been called in to replace them.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! were also due to be in attendance at the NTAs on Thursday, during which they’ve consistently won the best TV presenter award for 20 years.

A spokesperson for Ant and Dec told MailOnline: “After both feeling unwell Ant and Dec have tested for Covid and unfortunately have both tested positive.”

“The duo will be postponing work commitments whilst they recover.”

A source previously told the outlet: “Ant and Dec are gutted. They love the NTAs, it’s the best night in TV, and for them it’s an event they always look forward to.”

“They’re both feeling really poorly but will be watching the show from bed and hope to be well and working again soon.”