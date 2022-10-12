Ant and Dec postpone ALL work commitments after falling sick with mystery illness

Ant and Dec have postponed all of their work commitments after falling sick with a mystery illness, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

The pair were due to present the two-hour Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician special; however, former BGT host Stephen Mulhern has been called in to replace them.

A BGT spokesperson said: “Ant and Dec are both unwell and have postponed all work commitments until they recover.”

“Sadly, this means they were unable to film Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician. Whilst we wish them a speedy recovery, we are thrilled to confirm that BGT’s favourite magician, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in.”

TVZone has reported that Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will return for the BGT special, while Simon Cowell will be replaced by world-famous magician Penn Jilette, due to work commitments.

It is unclear whether the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will be in attendance at the NTAs on Thursday, during which they’ve consistently won the best TV presenter award for 20 years.