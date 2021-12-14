Ant and Dec lead tributes to popular Britain’s Got Talent contestant – who has died

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have led tributes to Britain’s Got Talent contestant David J Watson – who has sadly died.

The comedian, who appeared on the ITV talent show 12 times, passed away on Thursday at the age of 62.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the official Britain’s Got Talent account wrote: “We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson.”

“David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family.”

We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of David J Watson. David was a much-loved part of #BGT, bringing fun and heart to the show year after year. We send our condolences to all his friends and family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8H3MpxCPFx — BGT (@BGT) December 14, 2021

Ant and Dec, who host the talent show, also took to Twitter to pay their respects.

They said: “So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us.”

“All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”

So sorry to hear this. We looked forward to seeing David every year and enjoy what he would create for us. All of us at #BGT will miss him. Our thoughts are with his friends and family 🙏 https://t.co/YEeAW6f48w — antanddec (@antanddec) December 14, 2021

Judge Amanda Holden took to Instagram to pay tribute to the performer, writing: “So sad to hear that @davidjwatsonbgt has passed away.”

“He was always up for a laugh and such a good sport on @bgt. We will miss him.”