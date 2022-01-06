Ant and Dec admit they were worried their new show would ‘bankrupt’ ITV

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have admitted they were worried their new game show Limitless Win would “bankrupt” ITV.

The show, which starts this Saturday, sees contestants compete for the world’s first unlimited jackpot.

Speaking about their new presenting gig at ITV’s Entertainment Launch, Ant said: “We did worry that we were going to bankrupt ITV.”

Dec revealed they would have to call fellow TV presenter Andi Peters, known for running cash competitions on ITV’s morning programmes, for “more prize money”.

When asked what makes their show standout, Ant said: “I think ours is different because the answer to every question is a number, and it’s very simple, and everyone can play along.”

“You don’t have to be the brains of Britain. And with other quiz shows, suddenly when you get into very serious money, the answers become impossible to play along with, but with this you can have a stab at every one.”

“And what makes it different is it’s the world’s first limitless jackpot. That’s the selling point for us, and that’s what hooked us in, is the fact there’s no top prize, and if you played this game right, you could win millions upon millions of pounds.”

Ant and Dec have hosted a series of primetime shows over the years, including Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

But Dec said Limitless Win grabbed his attention more than any other show over the past decade.

He said: “Nothing has really tickled us in the last 10 years, nothing’s really grabbed us. And the first time we played this, we were like, ‘Oh my God, I love it. I love it’.”

Five hour-long episodes of Limitless Win will air on Saturday nights, starting this Saturday, January 8 on ITV and Virgin Media One.