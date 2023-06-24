Another Love Island legend sparks speculation she’ll return to the villa

Megan Barton-Hanson has sparked speculation she’ll return to the Love Island villa.

The Essex native rocketed to fame after appearing on the hit dating show back in 2018.

The 29-year-old came in fourth place alongside her ex-beau Wes Nelson.

On Friday, Megan shared a video of herself soaking up the sun in a yellow bikini.

Adam Collard, who shocked Love Island fans last year when he became the first ever Islander to return to the villa, commented on the post.

He wrote: “Thought this was a love island walk in 😂.”

Megan cheekily responded: “@adamcollard haha let’s do it together next year! Really f**k s**t up 😈.”

It comes after Kady McDermott became the second Love Island legend to make their return to the show earlier this week.

The reality star first appeared in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas.

The former couple finished in third place.

Kady entered the Love Island villa on Friday night, and has since coupled up with Zachariah Noble.