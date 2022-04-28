Andrew Garfield reveals he wants to be ‘ordinary for a while’ as he takes a step back from acting

Andrew Garfield has revealed he’s taking a break from acting as he wants to be “ordinary for a while”.

Opening up in a candid interview with Variety, the actor talked about stepping back from acting as he said: “I’m going to rest for a little bit.”

“I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be, and just be a bit of a person for a while,” he explained.

The actor admitted he feels “privileged” to be in this industry, but that this year’s awards season was a tiring one.

Andrew was nominated for multiple awards this year for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!

The 38-year-old added: “I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Andrew has starred in some of the biggest movies of the past year, such as Spider Man: No Way Home and The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

Before he takes a break from acting, the British star will appear in an upcoming miniseries called Under the Banner of Heaven.

Under the Banner of Heaven is based on on Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime book of the same name.

The series will follow a Mormon detective, played by Andrew, investigating the brutal murder of a mother (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter by fundamentalist followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.