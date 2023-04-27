Amy Childs announces her engagement to Billy Delbosq

Amy Childs has announced her engagement to Billy Delbosq.

The couple, who recently welcomed twins together, revealed the exciting news on Instagram.

Sharing a montage of photos from the moment Billy proposed, the bride-to-be wrote: “I said YES 💍… Future Mrs Amy Delbosq ❤️ @billydelbosq8.”

“Delbosq wedding pending ⛪️ Catch it all on our show Amy Childs: The Twin Life!! 🥰,” she teased, before tagging the official accounts for TOWIE and ITVX.

The news comes just weeks after Amy and Billy welcomed a baby boy and baby girl on April 6.

The reality star has since revealed she has named her newborns Billy and Amelia.

Announcing their names on Instagram, she wrote: “Billy River Delbosq 💙 Amelia Mae Delbosq 💗. 💙 Billy & Millie 💗 – 06/04/23.”

Amy is already mum to five-year-old Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright.

She is also mum to a four-year-old son, named Ritchie.

The twins are her first children with Billy, 40, who she started dating during lockdown.