Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton receives jail sentence for drink-driving

Alan Carr’s estranged husband Paul Drayton has been sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for drink-driving.

The 50-year-old was arrested on October 9, 2021 for driving almost five times over the legal limit, just three miles from the home he shared with Alan.

Paul was seen “swerving from one side of the road to the other” in his Mitsubishi 4×4 during school pick up time when he reversed into a police vehicle.

According to The Sun, Paul broke down in tears as he was jailed for 14 weeks at Brighton Magistrates Court today.

The 50-year-old will have to serve half his sentence in prison, and was also slapped with a three-year driving ban.

Paul’s solicitor John Dye tried to spare his client prison time by arguing that he has “mental health problems”, and suffered a relapse last year.

Mr Dye also said Paul’s “problems” had “partly” led to the breakdown of his marriage to Alan Carr, who announced their split last week.

But in her sentencing, District Judge Amanda Kelly told Paul: “I cannot treat you any differently to anyone else.”

She said: “I’ve been given a lot of information about you and read your very powerful letter. I’ve heard about your battle with alcoholism, the breakdown of your marriage and the effect of lockdown on you.”

“The sad reality is almost everybody comes into this room with lives that have been damaged in some way.”

“You gambled with your life and the lives of others. You could have easily killed someone’s child, partner, family or friend.”

Drayton initially denied the drink-driving charge but changed his plea last November.

The news comes just days after Alan and Paul announced their split in a joint statement, after three years of marriage.

A statement released by Alan’s representative read: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.”

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways. We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Paul later told fans that he had checked himself into rehab to protect his sobriety.