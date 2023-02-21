AJ Pritchard ‘locked in financial feud’ with Love Island star

AJ Pritchard appears to be “locked in a feud” with Love Island star Arabella Chi, as he claims she lost him money.

The reality stars were paired together in The Challenge – a game show which sees stars compete against each other to win a large sum of money.

However, Arabella and AJ didn’t make it to the final three. which saw them lose out on a chance at the £50,000 prize pot.

In an interview with The UK Sun, AJ claimed Arabella let him down in getting to the final, and therefore lost him £50,000.

“We did not make the final three. If myself and Arabella made the final three, I’d have put my life on it that I would’ve won that show,” the former Strictly Come Dancing pro said.

“But it seems as though it was Arabella that got Curtis [Pritchard] knocked out and it was Arabella again that got me knocked out the final and lost me £50,000.”

“I’m just going to throw it out there. That’s a touchy subject and it’s going to be touchy and a bit raw for the rest of my life!”

AJ’s brother Curtis was partner with fellow Love Island star Kaz Crossley – and the pairs battled it out in the eliminator.

“It looked like we were kind of doing Swan Lake ballet slash Gladiator attacking each other. So there’s a ball with six handles and we had to rip it out of each other’s arms.”

“Arabella played dirty with Kaz and was literally kicking us like, ‘No, no. Clean play.'”

“I’m all about fair play, but the winner’s the winner, loser is loser, end of. But what was really annoying for me then making it through to the final and not winning because I was put back with Arabella again, and it came down to doing another puzzle and blame whoever you want, you could see it on camera.”

When asked whether he’s like to meet Arabella after The Challenge, AJ said: “No! Unless she’s got £50,000 to hand over. She cost me the win.”

The Challenge, which is hosted by former TOWIE star Mark Wright, was filmed in Argentina last September.