AJ Pritchard enjoys night out with new flame Zara Zoffany after Abbie Quinnen split

AJ Pritchard enjoyed a night out with his new flame model Zara Zoffany, just weeks after splitting from Abbie Quinnen.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro broke up with his girlfriend of four years back in September and has since been spotted hanging out with his The Challenge co-star Zara.

In photos published by MailOnline, AJ and Zara are seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London.

AJ and Zara were papped leaving the restaurant separately, before meeting up to share a taxi ride home.

Abbie broke her silence on her split from the Strictly Come Dancing pro last month.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, the 25-year-old said: “I’m completely devastated, and my world has fallen apart.”

“AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him, I thought we would be together for ever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me.”

“This has knocked my confidence after my accident, and I need to rebuild myself now,” Abbie continued. “AJ was my world, and I didn’t recognise the guy who was breaking up with me.”

The 25-year-old insisted everything was fine between her and her former beau until he flew to South America in September for Channel 5 reality show The Challenge, which he stars in alongside Zara.

She said: “A few weeks back AJ and I went on a romantic holiday to Turkey, it was so lovely. We’ve always been madly in love. We spent every moment together possible. We had so many plans.”

“We were talking about getting engaged next year, looking at buying houses, how many children we wanted, which schools they’d go to. That’s why when it happened, it came completely out of the blue.”

“AJ was nervous about going away to film as he wasn’t able to prepare for it as much as other ones he had done like I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity SAS,” Abbie revealed. “Before he left, we had a really emotional goodbye. We hugged for hours and shed tears.”

“I knew we weren’t going to see each other for three weeks so I went on holiday with my family. At first, we were FaceTiming every day, like normal, then he had the phone taken away from him to do the TV show.”

“I was missing AJ lots, but knew he’d be focused on the show and doing amazingly, like he always did on these things. When he eventually got his phone back, he seemed different. He wasn’t calling as much and seemed distracted.”

The dancer claimed she caught AJ messaging Zara and that when she confronted him about it, “he was completely cold with me”.

Abbie said she moved into the spare room of their home for a few days, and that AJ then moved back into his family home to “clear his thoughts”.

They met again a few days later in a park to talk, with Abbie claiming: “He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

“After ­everything we had been through together as a couple, I thought that he would at least be upset that we were parting. He was acting as if I was a stranger. It was so hurtful, and it broke my heart how cold he was. I was baffled and still am.”

Abbie sparked romance rumours with newly single Love Island star Liam Reardon last month after they both attended the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall championship fight at the O2 Arena, London.

A source previously told The UK Sun: “Abbie and Liam looked gorgeous together. They’re both recently single and looked to be enjoying the attention.”

“They were chatting backstage in the VIP room and then ended up sitting together at the after party.”

“It’s obviously early days for them both having only recently come out of serious, long-term relationships, but there was an undeniable chemistry between them.”