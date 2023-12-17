Adele ‘had Rich Paul sign prenup’ to protect $220 million fortune after she ‘confirms’ their marriage

Adele reportedly had her beau Rich Paul sign a prenup in order to protect her $220 million fortune, after the singer recently “confirmed” their marriage.

The 35-year-old referred to Rich as her “husband” during one of her Las Vegas concerts back in September.

Popular gossip site Deuxmoi then shared several stories corroborating the event.

According to RadarOnline, Adele’s friends were the ones who urged her to put the prenup in place to protect her massive fortune.

The MailOnline has now broken down the star’s net worth – with her $220 million fortune made up of her Las Vegas residency, the sales of her four albums and $34 million alone in digital sales.

The publication alleged that her Las Vegas residency is expected to generate $2 million per show in gross revenue.

The British singer also owns a host of properties in England and LA.

The singer first sparked rumours she had secretly wed the sports agent last year, when she was spotted wearing a gold ring on that finger.

Fans have claimed the 35-year-old confirmed the news of her marriage to the crowd at her best pal Alan Carr’s comedy show recently.

“I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.'”

Another user claimed: “I was at Alan Carr [British comedian] LA shows. It was a super small and intimate venue maybe 75 people.”

“Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks.”

“She didn’t care if people knew she was there, was heckling him, they’re best friends.”

“When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled ‘I did.’ Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended.”