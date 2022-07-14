Adam Collard’s family release statement following negative comments after his Love Island return

Adam Collard’s family have issued a statement about negative comments following his unexpected return to Love Island.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, made his return to the villa on Tuesday night.

While he is on the show, the Geordie’s social media accounts are being run by his family, and they took to his Instagram Stories to address the trolling he has received over the past few days.

They wrote: “As part of Adam’s team we would like to make a quick statement that any negative comments will be deleted and accounts blocked.”

“This account is in SUPPORT of Adam so if you don’t, then please stay off this page.”

“We love all the support Adam has received so far, you are all incredible! It’s been 4 years since Adam last appeared in the villa and has grown a lot as a person which we can’t wait for you to see through out his journey.”

“Keep watching for Adam 2.0 in his second time around.”

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell, and he definitely lived up to the title.

He stole Kendall Rae Knight from Niall Aslam, but quickly ditched her for Rosie Williams – who he then famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.

On Wednesday night, Adam chose to date Summer Botwe, Danica Taylor, and Paige Thorne at a romantic hideaway set-up.

The 26-year-old appeared to have his sights set on Paige, however, a body language expert revealed he could also have his eye on Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

