Adam Collard slams his Love Island co-stars for being ‘full of s**t’

Adam Collard has slammed his Love Island co-stars.

The 27-year-old first appeared on the hit dating show back in 2018 and in a Love Island first, he returned to the Majorcan villa last summer as the “ultimate bombshell”.

The personal trainer stuck up a romance with Welsh paramedic Paige Thorne while on last year’s show, but the couple called it quits shortly after leaving the villa.

Speaking on Chloe Burrows’ podcast, Adam admitted he “wasn’t excited” by his return to Love Island last summer.

“The second time, Paige was the only one where I felt like I wasn’t going out with a kid.”

“Obviously I’d done the show before and some people you can just see when they’re full of s**t.”

During his first stint on Love Island, Adam entered the villa as a bombshell and coupled up with Kendall Rae Knight, but he quickly ditched her for Rosie.

Adam then began flirting with Megan Barton Hanson, before he famously dumped Rosie in favour of Zara McDermott.

Zara was dumped from the Island shortly before Casa Amor, and Adam decided to couple up with Daryl Sargeant – which he stated he would have done even if the 25-year-old had still been in the villa.

However, when he was eventually dumped from the villa, he rekindled his romance with Zara, and the couple dated for around eight months.