Adam Collard gets romantic tattoo – after confirming new relationship with Laura Woods

Adam Collard has revealed a romantic edition to his extensive tattoo collection.

It comes just days after he confirmed his relationship with ITV Sport presenter Laura Woods.

The personal trainer hard launched their relationship via his Instagram Stories on Monday, sharing a black-and-white photo of them cuddling on the bed with a dog.

Adam and Laura also recently enjoyed a trip to luxury coastal retreat Carbis Bay Estate together.

On Wednesday evening, the Love Island star stepped out at a Tinder event and got a new inking.

The 27-year-old’s new tattoo, which is across his neck, reads “adore u”.

It comes just weeks after his ex Lottie Moss spoke about her relationship with Adam on Chloe Burrows’ podcast Chloe Vs The World, saying: “When I first saw Adam I was like, ‘Nah, he’s not my type. Literally not my type at all’ and then bam.”

“He’s very charming, he’s handsome, obviously 6’5, I like the tattoos. It’s weird, we just have a connection. Even the height the tattoos wouldn’t have been enough but we have a special connection.“

When asked if she and Adam are soppy, Lottie replied: “You know what, he is actually quite soppy when it is one on one, he’s just cute. We’ll have a cuddle and he’ll be lying on me and likes being stroked like a puppy.”

“I think it’s just when you meet somebody and you feel that way, I’ve never been like that with guys. Like I’d say, ‘Get the f**k off me now’, but when you feel like that about someone and it is so rare that it is mutual.”

“So when you find that, it’s so nice. I just didn’t think it would be Adam from Love Island, that took me by storm,” she admitted.