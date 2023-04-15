Adam Collard admits he’s been ‘struggling’ since Love Island 2022

Adam Collard has admitted that he’s been “struggling” since appearing on Love Island 2022.

The 27-year-old originally appeared on the hit dating show back in 2018, but in a Love Island first he returned to the Majorcan villa as the “ultimate bombshell” for the most recent summer series.

Last summer, the Geordie struck up a romance with Paige Thorne; however, they called it quits just months after leaving the villa.

Despite renewing his fame on Love Island 2022, Adam has admitted that he’s been struggling since leaving the villa.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the Newcastle native said: “I’ve really struggled more mentally coming off Love Island this time around I’m not going to lie.”

“I really enjoyed coming off the show in 2018 but this time around after breaking up with Paige and all of that stuff it’s probably the most I’ve struggled within myself.”

“I’ve had negative comments surrounding my weight. The hardest years for that were probably 12-15 but since coming off the show everyone has their say.”

“I was called ‘too fat’ at points after Love Island,” Adam candidly revealed.

“How do you try and stay in shape when you’ve trained for 10 weeks going into Love Island and then you’re suddenly living in service stations for months because you’re doing club appearances?”

“Of course you’re going to gain weight.”

Adam is now set to take on three IRONMAN events over the summer months, admitting: “The best sanctuary [from the online hate] has been training – from swimming to running and all the other fitness things I do. It has really helped me.”

“I want to do it for something bigger than me, and that’s to raise funds and an awareness for Marie Curie who took exceptional care of my grandmother when she was in the final few months of her life,” Adam revealed.

“I’m exhausted already. I’ve been training three hours a day since January every single day apart from Sunday.”

“I’m lifting weights and doing swimming, biking or running. My back is broken, my knees feel like glass, and this is by no means healthy. It’s an extreme sport, and an extreme event.”