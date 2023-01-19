Abbie Quinnen addresses rumours she’s dating a Love Island star – after splitting from AJ Pritchard

Abbie Quinnen has responded to rumours she’s dating Love Island 2022 star Billy Brown.

The model, who split from Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard last year, was spotted cosying up to the Casa Amor bombshell last week.

The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand as they left a nightclub together, and also attended a screening of The Last of Us in London.

However, during her appearance on Scott McGlynn’s Celebrity Skin Talk series this week, Abbie insisted she is “very single”.

The 25-year-old said: “People have been saying I’m with Billy Brown from Love Island but I can confirm I’m not, we’re just friends. We’ve never been on a date, we’ve been out partying a couple of times”

“He’s a lovely boy and very good looking, but he’s a bit young. I don’t think he’s boyfriend material, he just wants to live his best life. He’s the loveliest person, I’ve only met him a few times.”

It comes after Abbie announced her shock split from AJ in October.

She told The Sun at the time: “I’m completely devastated, and my world has fallen apart.”

“AJ isn’t the person I thought he was. After everything I went through with him, I thought we would be together forever. He has been the biggest disappointment to me.”

“This has knocked my confidence after my accident, and I need to rebuild myself now. AJ was my world, and I didn’t recognise the guy who was breaking up with me.”

The 25-year-old insisted everything was fine between her and her former beau until he flew to South America in September for Channel 5 reality show The Challenge, which he starred in alongside his new girlfriend Zara Zoffany.

She said: “A few weeks back AJ and I went on a romantic holiday to Turkey, it was so lovely. We’ve always been madly in love. We spent every moment together possible. We had so many plans.”

“We were talking about getting engaged next year, looking at buying houses, how many children we wanted, which schools they’d go to. That’s why when it happened, it came completely out of the blue.”

“AJ was nervous about going away to film as he wasn’t able to prepare for it as much as other ones he had done like I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity SAS. Before he left, we had a really emotional goodbye. We hugged for hours and shed tears.”

“I knew we weren’t going to see each other for three weeks so I went on holiday with my family. At first, we were FaceTiming every day, like normal, then he had the phone taken away from him to do the TV show.”

“I was missing AJ lots, but knew he’d be focused on the show and doing amazingly, like he always did on these things. When he eventually got his phone back, he seemed different. He wasn’t calling as much and seemed distracted.”

The dancer claimed she caught AJ messaging Zara and that when she confronted him about it, “he was completely cold with me”.

Abbie said she moved into the spare room of their home for a few days, and that AJ then moved back into his family home to “clear his thoughts”.

They met again a few days later in a park to talk, with Abbie claiming: “He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he no longer loved me and didn’t want to be with me anymore.”

“After ­everything we had been through together as a couple, I thought that he would at least be upset that we were parting. He was acting as if I was a stranger. It was so hurtful, and it broke my heart how cold he was. I was baffled and still am.”