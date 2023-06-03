A complete timeline of Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack’s relationship

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack are getting married today!

The couple first met eight years ago; however, they briefly split around the period she took part in Love Island 2017.

We’ve made a timeline of their relationship to date.

Take a look:

2015

Olivia and Bradley first met in a nightclub named Libertine in the West End.

They were introduced by mutual friends.

The couple dated on and off for three months before their romance fizzled out.

2017

Olivia went on Love Island, and spoke about an “ex” in her introductory interview, whom she later confirmed was Bradley.

The 32-year-old struck up a romance with Chris Hughes, and they placed second on the hit dating show behind their friends Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies.

2018

Olivia and Chris announced their split in March 2018.

The 32-year-old rekindled her romance with Bradley at some point in early 2018; The UK Sun reported at the time that Olivia had pretended to be single in order to take part in Celebs Go Dating.

“It’s one of the worst kept secrets in showbiz. She’s always been with him. Essentially she did it for a pay day,” a source said at the time.

However, the reality star’s friends have vehemently denied the rumours.

2019

Olivia and Bradley briefly split in April 2019, as she admitted she found it difficult to trust him, but they quickly rekindled their romance.

The couple announced their engagement that October.

Sharing snaps from the Dubai proposal on Instagram, Olivia wrote: “He must be crazy… Here’s to forever. I love you BD.”

2020

Olivia and Bradley were originally supposed to wed in Portugal back in 2020.

However, their plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told The UK Sun at the time: “It’s all been a bit of a nightmare with COVID-19, I had my heart set on a wedding abroad but we have scrapped that because I can’t travel to do venue reckies.”

2021

Olivia and Bradley were forced to postpone their 2021 wedding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple had planned to wed at a lavish venue in the UK.

2022

Olivia and Bradley were forced to postpone their wedding once again after Bradley suffered an injury.

The Love Island star told MailOnline at the time: “It’s complicated but essentially the main reasons are Brad is recovering from injury, when we were looking into booking more details for the wedding, the stag and the hen do, he didn’t want to book until he had three good football games.”

“I thought, we couldn’t wait because Christmas will happen, then we will be in March and then it’ll be the wedding.”

“My work schedule is so heavy on my shoulders with filming, the brand. We are just going to buy ourselves another year. We are a strong couple, and we achieve a lot in our careers, and we want to enjoy getting married.”

2023

Olivia and Bradley will finally tie the knot today – June 3, 2023.

The 32-year-old recently jetted to Ibiza with her closest friends to celebrate her “funeral-themed” hen party.

The Love Island star joked: “RIP to the girlfriend era 🪦.”

