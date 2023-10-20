‘A bit confusing’ Sammy Root reveals where he stands with ex Jess Harding

Sammy Root has revealed where he stands with his ex-girlfriend Jess Harding.

The couple called it quits earlier this month, just two months after they won the summer series of Love Island.

A source confirmed the news to MailOnline, saying: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they’re better off as friends.”

Speaking to The UK Sun, Sammy admitted: “We had a lot of fun in the villa and we really did fall for each other.”

“I think it’s just a case of when you get out life is very, very different.”

“It can be a bit of a struggle getting used to it and having a relationship at the same time.”

“The relationship for me, it was going in a nice place and I would have seen it going on for longer.”

“It felt like it was going alright, but at the same time, you never know how someone else is feeling,” Sammy continued.

“We didn’t actually really say too much on the matter.”

“It was just one of those things where it just felt like it just was a bit much to be sort of looking after as well as this new life.”

“It’s hard for me to even comment on it because it was just like it was a bit of a confusing one, but at the same time, but yeah, we’re still on good terms.”

Earlier this month, Jess addressed their split for the first time on Instagram.

During a Q&A session, a follower asked how she was doing since their break-up. The 23-year-old replied: “It’s been over a week now since we split, so I’m getting there. We shared a once in a lifetime experience together, so of course I’m sad.” When asked to share the reason behind their split, Jess cryptically wrote: “I really don’t want to go into detail by doing a big statement, but we’re just very different and behave differently and that’s it.” Jess’ comments came after Sammy claimed he was blindsided by the news of their split in the press. In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories, he wrote: “Hi guys, I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess.” “Yes we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock.” “To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward. “We had the most incredible experience winning Love Island and I genuinely saw a future with Jess.” “I was committed and respectful to our relationship. Unfortunately things don’t always work out the way you’d hoped. Despite how this has all played out today. I think Jess is an amazing woman and genuinely wish her all the best.”