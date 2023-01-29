Will apologises to Jessie in Love Island sneak peek

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Jessie pulls Will for a chat after the game of dares.

The Australian bombshell is upset with the farmer over his reaction to new girl Ellie popping a balloon on him

Jessie tells Will: “Your reaction to the popping the balloon thing, I wasn’t angry but I was like ‘Oh, you rolling your eyes back into your head was a little bit much.’”

Will questions: “Did I? Did I?”

Jessie replies: “Yeah, you were a little bit dramatic with that.”

Will tells Jessie: “Ok sorry, I’d like to apologise because I’m a bit of a showman.”

Can Jessie accept Will’s apology?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

