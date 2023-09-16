Why did Brian Conley quit EastEnders?

The “real” reason Brian Conley quit EastEnders has been revealed.

The actor is best known for his role as Thomas ‘Rocky’ Cotton in the popular soap.

Earlier this week, The UK Sun reported that the 62-year-old was leaving the show, but no explanation was provided.

The publication has since reported that Brian left EastEnders after bosses alleged barred the cast from appearing in lucrative pantomime roles next year.

The actor earns an eye-watering six-figure sum for his role as Buttons in Cinderella, while some of his co-stars are also in the Panto circuit.

It sparks fear that other members of the EastEnders cast could potentially walk, as the stage shows clash with filming for the show’s 40th anniversary.

A TV insider told the publication: “Often in milestone celebratory years like the 40th anniversary, bosses need to have all cast available so that they can storyline appropriately up to and beyond December to guarantee that level of drama for audiences.”

“There’s a real buzz around the anniversary with plans already underway to bring audiences some explosive storylines.”

“Filming for February usually takes place before Christmas, so for those wanting to do a five-week run would mean the show would be unable to use them in any of their plans relating to the anniversary.”