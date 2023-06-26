Whitney confronts Mehdi about his heart rate challenge antics in Love Island sneak peek

Whitney will confront Mehdi about his heart rate challenge antics on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The Frenchman’s decision to kiss four girls during the challenge hasn’t gone down well with Whitney.

She asks him: “Why are you kissing everyone?”

She then asks: “How can you not gauge emotional awareness? Every single boy kissed the one they are most interested in.”

Will the two be able to clear the air? Or has the Heart Rate Challenge left the couple questioning more than just their dance moves?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.