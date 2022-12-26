What to watch on TV this St. Stephen’s Day

Looking for something to watch while you cosy up and eat leftovers this St. Stephen’s Day?

There are some great movies and TV shows airing on TV today, and we’ve listed our top picks.

Take a look:

RTÉ One

Trolls: World Tour – 1pm

The Sound of Music – 2:40pm

Ireland’s Fittest Family: Celebrity Special – 8pm

1917 – 9:20pm

Virgin Media One

Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights – 7:55am

Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights 2 – 8:25am

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas – 3pm

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – 3:30pm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special – 6pm

The Notebook – 10pm

BBC One

Big Hero 6 – 10:25am

Frozen – 12:25pm

Mary Poppins – 2:45pm

Ghostbusters – 4:40pm