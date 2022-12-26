Ad
What to watch on TV this St. Stephen’s Day

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Looking for something to watch while you cosy up and eat leftovers this St. Stephen’s Day?

There are some great movies and TV shows airing on TV today, and we’ve listed our top picks.

Take a look:

RTÉ One

  • Trolls: World Tour – 1pm
  • The Sound of Music – 2:40pm
  • Ireland’s Fittest Family: Celebrity Special – 8pm
  • 1917 – 9:20pm

Virgin Media One

  • Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights – 7:55am
  • Ireland’s Crazy Christmas Lights 2 – 8:25am
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs at Christmas – 3pm
  • Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son – 3:30pm
  • Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs – A Royal Special – 6pm
  • The Notebook – 10pm

BBC One

  • Big Hero 6 – 10:25am
  • Frozen – 12:25pm
  • Mary Poppins – 2:45pm
  • Ghostbusters – 4:40pm
Contact us