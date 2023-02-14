What to watch on Netflix this Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day!

What better way to spend the day of love than cosying up and watching a good old fashioned rom-com.

Take a look at the best rom-coms to watch on Netflix:

Just Go With It

Danny Maccabee (played by Adam Sandler) meets the girl of his dreams (Brooklyn Decker) but has to enlist his loyal assistant Katherine (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife in order to cover up a careless lie.

When more lies backfire, Katherine’s kids become involved, and everyone heads off to Hawaii for a ridiculous, out-of-control weekend that tests the limits of how far we’ll go for love.

13 Going On 30

The story follows Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner), a teenager who dreams of escaping the social pressures and humiliation of middle school.

With the help of some “wishing dust,” she finds herself transformed overnight into a glamorous career woman who seems to have everything Jenna ever wanted — except her childhood best friend Matt Flamhaff (Mark Ruffalo).

Friends With Benefits

Dylan (played by Justin Timberlake) and Jamie (Mila Kunis) think it’s going to be easy to add the simple act of sex to their friendship, despite what Hollywood romantic comedies would have them believe.

They soon discover however that getting physical really does always lead to complications…

Maid in Manhattan

The story of Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez), a single mother born and bred in the boroughs of New York City, who works as a maid in a first-class Manhattan hotel.

By a twist of fate and mistaken identity, Marisa meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), heir to a political dynasty, who believes that she is a guest at the hotel.

Fate steps in and throws the pair together for a magical night of romance. But when Marisa’s true identity is revealed, the two find that they are worlds apart.

It’s Complicated

With a star studded cast including Meryl Streep, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin and John Krasinski.

It’s complicated is a wonderful film about Jane who’s a divorcee and runs into her ex-husband at their son’s graduation ceremony

Since they are divorced and he has remarried, problems evolve when they start falling in love all over again.

Dirty Dancing

Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey) is vacationing with her parents, when she becomes attracted to dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze).

Baby steps in for Johnny’s dance partner when she becomes unable to perform.

The pair’s mutual attraction grows as they spend more and more time together rehearsing.

Bridget Jones’s Baby

In her third film, Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger) falls pregnant and is unsure who the baby daddy is – Jack Qwant (Patrick Dempsey) or her ex Mark Darcy (Colin Firth).

The pair are both willing to support Bridget through her pregnancy journey – but who will she end up with?