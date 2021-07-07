The second season landed on Netflix last month

We finally know which Too Hot To Handle couples are still together

The second season of Too Hot To Handle joined Netflix last month.

The show saw 10 singletons move into a luxury beachside villa looking for love.

The twist? The contestants were banned from getting physical with each other, in the hopes of forming deeper, emotional connections.

Every time a couple broke the rules, the villa lost some of the $100,000 prize money up for grabs, which caused serious drama.

The cast reunion aired earlier this week, and we finally know which of the couples are still together and who have called it quits.

Marvin and Melinda

Melinda and Marvin made it official on a boating date during their appearance on the show.

However, the couple called it quits in the outside world as the distance for Brooklyn-based model and her Paris-based boyfriend proved to be too difficult.

At the season reunion, the pair admitted there is no hard feelings and said they still love each other.

When asked whether there was any possibility of them rekindling their romance, Marvin said: “I don’t know what is going to happen. We will see.”

Emily and Cam

Emily and Cam were another couple who made it official on the show.

The beloved couple are still together, and Cam said they’ve been “inseparable” since they arrived home.

The couple are living together now, and have been sharing loved-up snaps on Instagram.

Nathan and Larissa

Larissa split from Nathan while still on the show, after he moved on to new girl Elle.

Nathan and Elle are no longer together, and Larissa has confirmed she is now seeing someone else.

She also revealed she has gotten some drunk messages of her ex Nathan.

Christina and Robert

Robert and Christina are another Too Hot to Handle success story.

Despite being kicked of the show by robot Lana, the pair have confirmed they are still together and very much in love.

Carly and Joey

After an explosive split from Chase, Carly moved on with new cast member Joey.

While they remained tight lipped on their current relationship status, Carly confirmed she has visited Joey in Miami and that they do still talk.

Chase and Tabitha

Late arrival Tabitha and US football player Chase hit it off on the show.

Unfortunately the pair have not met up since leaving the show, but Tabitha revealed Chase has sent her flowers and even a love letter.

Maybe all hope is not lost for the couple after all!